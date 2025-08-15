Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,972,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $66,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tanger by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tanger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tanger by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 754,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tanger by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of SKT opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Tanger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.95%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

