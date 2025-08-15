Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $68,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,485,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,395,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.28 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

View Our Latest Report on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.