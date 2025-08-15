Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Churchill Downs worth $68,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,507 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,030,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

