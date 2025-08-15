Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $341.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $290.55 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

