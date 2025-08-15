Citigroup Inc. Acquires 108,398 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Radian Group worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Radian Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $36.99.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This represents a 68.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $83,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,905.05. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

