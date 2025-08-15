Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,891 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $366.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $366.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.77.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.