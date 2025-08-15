Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,106 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CommVault Systems worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 584.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 208.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Stock Down 4.2%

CVLT stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

