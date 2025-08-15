Citigroup Inc. Acquires 321,600 Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 2,500.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.08% of Ibotta worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 2,859.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 883.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta during the first quarter worth $388,000.

Get Ibotta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,247,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,445,780. This represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,218.57. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,652,577 in the last three months. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ibotta from $70.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ibotta

Ibotta Price Performance

IBTA stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -1.27. Ibotta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 26.24%. Ibotta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Ibotta announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ibotta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ibotta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibotta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.