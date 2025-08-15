Citigroup Inc. Acquires 59,226 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,226 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,385,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,277,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $137,848,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,784,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

