Citigroup Inc. Acquires 63,982 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. Meritage Homes Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

