Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $170.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

