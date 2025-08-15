Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $170.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Allegion
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.