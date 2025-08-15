Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.