Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.58.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $355.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.29 and a 200 day moving average of $356.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.41 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

