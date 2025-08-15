Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Wynn Resorts worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. BOKF NA grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.
In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
