Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,643 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.