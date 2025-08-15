Citigroup Inc. Buys 29,030 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,373,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 430,834 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,028 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,557,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,693,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,735,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.20.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

