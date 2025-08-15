Citigroup Inc. Buys 56,112 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of ExlService worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ExlService by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,671,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 393,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $11,413,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $10,344,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ExlService stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

