Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.0%

AeroVironment stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

