Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after buying an additional 219,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.2%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.