Citigroup Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Illumina by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

