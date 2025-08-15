Citigroup Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.90 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

