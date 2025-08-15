Citigroup Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,891.30. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $438.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.21. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

