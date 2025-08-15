Citigroup Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,294,000 after buying an additional 132,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,795,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,277,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 641,055 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,261,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 297,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $21.60 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.