Citigroup Inc. Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,931 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,321,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 235,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,354,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 117.45%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.