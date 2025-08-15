Citigroup Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of UFP Industries worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 47.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,505.4% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

