Citigroup Inc. Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,224,000 after acquiring an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after acquiring an additional 758,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W.P. Carey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,523 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 236.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

