Citigroup Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,752,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of SmartRent worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SmartRent by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in SmartRent by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SmartRent by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.82. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 46.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartRent news, CEO Frank Martell bought 150,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,755. The trade was a 60.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $491,600 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

