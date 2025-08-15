Citigroup Inc. Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IDEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 470,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $24,956,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

