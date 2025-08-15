Citigroup Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 258,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 206.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 430,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.