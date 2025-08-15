Citigroup Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

