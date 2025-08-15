Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.46 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

