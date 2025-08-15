Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nordson worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.86.

Nordson Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $217.22 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

