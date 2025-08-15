Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unilever by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,945 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 70.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 56.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after buying an additional 316,638 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

