Citigroup Inc. Purchases 16,876 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Champion Homes worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Champion Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,147,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Champion Homes by 35.3% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Champion Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKY

About Champion Homes

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.