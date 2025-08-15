Citigroup Inc. Purchases 48,755 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.66. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

