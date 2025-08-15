Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
