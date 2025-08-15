Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ING Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ING Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,375,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ING Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ING Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 79,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Price Performance

ING Group stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

