Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $451.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.33 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $485.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.43.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

