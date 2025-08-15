Citigroup Inc. Sells 230,491 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,142 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 230,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.2%

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last 90 days. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

