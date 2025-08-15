Citigroup Inc. Sells 244,234 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

TAP opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

