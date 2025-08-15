Citigroup Inc. Sells 345,996 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 213,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,051,748. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

