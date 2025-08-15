Citigroup Inc. Sells 67,838 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,748,000 after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.1%

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.