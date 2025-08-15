Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after buying an additional 1,074,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NetEase by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,280,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,247,000 after acquiring an additional 135,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,080,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $141.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.