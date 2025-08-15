Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $87,318,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10,205.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 867,446 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,065,000 after acquiring an additional 591,892 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $37,294,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,314,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 428,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

