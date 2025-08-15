City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in City were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. City Holding Company has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 38.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,269.22. This represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

