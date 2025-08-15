Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9%

AMZN stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

