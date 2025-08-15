Contrasting AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) & Its Rivals

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AirSculpt Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirSculpt Technologies’ peers have a beta of -14.07, indicating that their average share price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -8.79% -15.63% -6.30% AirSculpt Technologies Competitors -290.73% -134.04% -19.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $180.35 million -$8.25 million -24.96 AirSculpt Technologies Competitors $1.20 billion $32.00 million 3.28

AirSculpt Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AirSculpt Technologies. AirSculpt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AirSculpt Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 AirSculpt Technologies Competitors 472 2153 4727 239 2.62

AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 39.90%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AirSculpt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies peers beat AirSculpt Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

