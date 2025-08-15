Critical Survey: Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) vs. C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

Volatility and Risk

Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano Dimension and C-Bond Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension $57.78 million 5.19 -$95.89 million ($0.40) -3.45 C-Bond Systems $2.49 million 0.00 $1.90 million N/A N/A

C-Bond Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Dimension.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Dimension and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension -144.35% -9.90% -9.38% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C-Bond Systems beats Nano Dimension on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Dimension

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems, which controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company sells various materials that are developed in-house, including nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks, polymer and composite resins, and ceramic and metal slurries, as well as offers software solutions for its products. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About C-Bond Systems

(Get Free Report)

C-Bond Systems, Inc., a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to increase the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that enhance the structural integrity of glass. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.