Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crown were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 300,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

