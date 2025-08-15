Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 227 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 221,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.6% in the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $522.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,350 shares of company stock worth $21,493,447. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.